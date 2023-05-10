The deadline for pre-registration is Thursday, May 11, at 3 p.m.
The couple recently released their first film, “A Walk of Mine” which debuted at the Magnolia Theater Saturday, April 15, and then showed again Sunday, April 23.
Filmed mostly in New Albany, with one scene filmed at the Shop Rite gas station in Sherman, the movie “is a story about my life, what I do from week to week —barbering, church, playing with the band. The actors in the movie are folks in my life: Me, my mom, my aunt, my grandparents, my cousin, my church family and friends, and members of my band. My kids also helped me with the movie,” Shorter said.
“It’s sort of a family comedy for everyone — definitely “G” rated.”
“The message I’d like people to take away from the movie is to step out of their comfort zone — stop doing the same thing year after year. God can take you to unknown but wonderful places, but you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone to do it,” he said.
The film isn’t currently showing anywhere now, but the couple hopes to be able to show it again in New Albany, and perhaps elsewhere, then put it on a TV network, they said this week.
