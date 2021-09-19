An author with Union County roots will be here this weekend to sign copies of his book about his life on the road as a youth.

J. Larry Simpson will be at the Union County Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 to sign copies of "No Excuses, The True-Life Adventures of a Little Trailer Boy."

“I am so very thankful to be coming to New Albany to sign my new book and look forward to meeting many of you,” he said.  “Mississippi is really my

home in my heart because my mother's family, the Wises and McCollums are from close

by your wonderful town. Spending lots of time there as a boy and adult it is my second

home.”  Some family lives here now, he added.

“My father was from Walls, Ms. and I lived in Granada and Indianola,” he said.  “So, I am coming home!”

"No Excuses, The True-Life Adventures of a Little Trailer Boy are genuine stories of my childhood

traveling pulling our 50-foot-long trailer with Dad's '53 Ford Truck,” he said.  “Several stories took place here.”

“Blessed to be an outgoing and an outdoors boy, I had many boyhood adventures,” he said.  “Living in 10

states, going to 15 schools, in 24 moves, I created lots of havoc and fun!”

“My book is clean, fun, and inspirational recognizing the glory belongs to God.  You'll laugh,

you'll cry, but you will walk away to live without excuses......the best life you've got

 "No Excuses" is true and will motivate your life,” he said.

 

