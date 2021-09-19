Author to sign books about adventures as a ‘little trailer boy’ By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Sep 19, 2021 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An author with Union County roots will be here this weekend to sign copies of his book about his life on the road as a youth.J. Larry Simpson will be at the Union County Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 to sign copies of "No Excuses, The True-Life Adventures of a Little Trailer Boy."“I am so very thankful to be coming to New Albany to sign my new book and look forward to meeting many of you,” he said. “Mississippi is really myhome in my heart because my mother's family, the Wises and McCollums are from closeby your wonderful town. Spending lots of time there as a boy and adult it is my secondhome.” Some family lives here now, he added.“My father was from Walls, Ms. and I lived in Granada and Indianola,” he said. “So, I am coming home!”"No Excuses, The True-Life Adventures of a Little Trailer Boy are genuine stories of my childhoodtraveling pulling our 50-foot-long trailer with Dad's '53 Ford Truck,” he said. “Several stories took place here.”“Blessed to be an outgoing and an outdoors boy, I had many boyhood adventures,” he said. “Living in 10states, going to 15 schools, in 24 moves, I created lots of havoc and fun!”“My book is clean, fun, and inspirational recognizing the glory belongs to God. You'll laugh,you'll cry, but you will walk away to live without excuses......the best life you've got "No Excuses" is true and will motivate your life,” he said. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags J. Larry Simpson Trailer Transports Literature Motor Vehicle Publishing Copy Adventure Excuse Mississippi Author Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 81° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.. Tonight Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Updated: September 19, 2021 @ 5:51 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Author to sign books about adventures as a ‘little trailer boy’ 58 min ago East Union Urchins ground the Eagles in 2A football Sep 17, 2021 Myrtle Sports Hawks fall in road contest to Rams Sep 17, 2021 Ingomar Lady Falcons sweep rival West Union Sep 15, 2021 New Albany Mississippi Highway Patrol concludes Labor Day travel enforcement period Sep 15, 2021 New Albany ICC celebrates adult literacy week Sep 15, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists