Reports of sick and dead birds across the state of Mississippi and surrounding states are increasing, as an apparent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in some wild birds and domestic poultry. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has received many reports of sick or dead birds over the past week. MDWFP staff has assisted USDA Wildlife Services with taking samples from some of these reported birds to submit for HPAI testing, and positive cases are expected to rise when results are received. Most of the reports so far have involved sick or dead snow and Ross’s geese, but other species have also been impacted.  

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you