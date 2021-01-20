NEW ALBANY • Dani Avila celebrated senior night with his fellow New Albany teammates by recording the hat trick (3 goals) to help the Bulldogs secure the 4-0 shutout win over North Pontotoc.
"I think the boys did a great job last night coming out prepared to play," New Albany boys coach Caryl Vogel said. "Emotions were high from Senior Night, as well as playing the same team in a three day span. It was a lot of ask of the players to come in focused, and prepared to battle, but they did a fantastic job of having the proper mindset."
Avila scored his first goal in the 15th minute as he caught the Viking keeper out of the goal and floated a perfectly placed shot over him to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
Avila struck again in the 22nd minute as he converted on the penalty kick following a Viking foul inside the 18 for the 2-0 advantage. That put a wrap on the scoring for the rest of the first half.
"It was great to have Dani back, he has been out a few games this season," Vogel said. "He adds a different dimension to our attack.
"I think our front three are diverse and each bring a different aspect to our attack. We also have some players we can bring in that can spark our attack."
New Albany seized the initiative early in the second half as Parker Clayton scored in the 42nd minute to raise the score to 3-0.
Avila finished off his scoring for the night in the 57th minute with his third goal to give the Bulldogs the final margin of 4-0 on a breakaway.
Vogel was pleased with his defensive players as they notched another shutout on the season.
"Defensively we knew we had to shut down their key players, and we did just that," Vogel said. "Our defense and goal keeper have been stellar throughout division play, and have really come together as a unit. It was also nice to get all players involved in the game last night, a chance for them to develop on the field."
Tuesday also marked the final regular season home game for Vogel who will be moving on the new men's soccer program at Blue Mountain College following the end of the postseason. Vogel shared his thoughts as he makes his final rounds on the pitch at Kitchens Field.
"Walking into the complex last night was a weird feeling, knowing that my time here at NAHS is coming close to its end," Vogel said. "This senior group is special, each player brings something different to the team both on the field and personally.
"Throughout their career they have each developed as players, but also to see their maturity growth and work in the classroom has been phenomenal. They have done a great job building on the foundation set by players before them, and left this program in a better place."
(G) New Albany 3, North Pontotoc 0
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-1 in Division 1-4A with a 3-0 shutout of North Pontotoc in the opening match. Three players contributed to the scoring for New Albany.
Caroline King didn't waste any time finding net as she scored the opening goal three minutes in for the early 1-0 lead.
Sammi Jo Doyle and Caroline King have really started working together over the last several games which has helped increase our goal production," New Albany girls coach Bert Anderson said. "The first goal was the result of that. Sammi played a great ball through their back line and Caroline read it perfect and had a nice finish on goal.
"Caroline is always going to have great energy and create a lot of opportunities for us and Rosa (Lopez) was able to take advantage when Caroline played a ball to Rosa who had set up at the top of the 18.
Lopez added to the lead with her goal in the 13th minute off an assist from King to put the Lady Bulldogs up 2-0.
New Albany's Ingrid Ojeda scored the final goal off a Lady Bulldog corner during the 62nd minute for the 3-0 final verdict.
"I was glad to see Ingrid score the third goal in the second half off Rosa’s corner kick," Anderson said. "Having three goals was nice to have but I am more pleased that we had three assists for those goals."
The win was the second consecutive for the Lady Bulldogs over the Lady Vikings in four days.
"Having played North Pontotoc back to back was definitely something our defenders took advantage of," Anderson said. "Ingrid and Mia (Regalado) played really well to control the back line. They had more chances on goal than I would have liked but Lucy (King) had another solid night in goal to keep the clean sheet."
Tuesday's match marked the final regular season match for senior Lauren Whiteside and Anderson had high praise for his senior midfielder.
"To be able to win on Senior Night was great for Lauren," he said. "Lauren does all the little things that do not show up in the stats but at the end of the game her work always has a positive impact on the game.
"She has worked hard over her entire career to get where she is now. You could see improvement from her after each year and to have her selected to the first North MS All-Star game was a great reward for her."