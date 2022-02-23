The B. F. Ford School exhibit formally opened week before last, happening in conjunction with Black History Month and Mississippi Humanities project, “Reflecting Mississippi.”
The exhibit is the result of on-going efforts to compile and preserve history of not only the city's Black school but African-American community in general.
“The seed was planted a long time ago,” Union County Heritage Museum Director Jill Smith said.
Dr. Samuel Rockoff, executive director of the state humanities office, added how important it is because these saved stories “reflect who we are as a people.”
A humanities grant has, in fact, funded the museum’s efforts to collect the oral histories they have so far.
“History is not what happened in the past,” he said. “It is what happened in the past that can be accessed today.”
Cheryl Davis, granddaughter of B. F. Ford and one of the organizers of the effort to preserve and repurpose the school, said it was an honor to be a part of the effort.
“There are still stories and memories we need to know about,” she said. “The time of segregation is gone,” she said. “We are moving on. It’s time to heal and time to rebuild.”
Referring to Nelson Mandela, she said that education is the most powerful tool one may have.
We have a good start with the Boys and Girls Club but we can do so much more,” she said. “We are all beneficiaries of education. When you have a vision, you should share it with others.
“It is up to you to finish the story,” she said.
“It’s been a privilege to work on this project,” Lee Ann Thompson, who has collected most of the histories, told the group. “Every story is putting another piece to the puzzle. Every story is different.”
They have collected nearly 30 histories, all of which are available on the museum’s YouTube channel.
Thompson said they are continuing to sign up people for more histories. “It takes about two hours,” she said. “A lot of our children don’t know our own stories. We can do them on Zoom if you have someone who lives away from here.” She added she can visit someone locally if they are unable to go to the museum.
In addition to all the material in the exhibit, there were copies of photos on all the tables during the opening. Smith explained that they are trying to identify the individuals in the photos and during the program one could indeed see people providing names for many of them.
Those attending the opening were also reminded that donations to the B. F. Ford project can be made through the non-profit CREATE Foundation.