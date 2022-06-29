The City of New Albany and the Office of Community Development and Main Street, with the support of the Mississippi Heritage Trust and the state office of Archives and History, have announced that the B. F. Ford School, located at 507 Oak Street, has been approved for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Park Service administers the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register is the official federal list of districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects significant in American history, architecture, archeology, engineering, and culture. National Register properties have significance to the history of their community state, or the nation. Nominations for listing historic properties come from state historic preservation officers, from federal preservation officers for properties owned or controlled by the United States Government, and from tribal historic preservation officers for properties on tribal lands.
In April, 2021, the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History approved a Certified Local Government grant to the City of New Albany for the B. F. Ford School National Register nomination. The Mississippi Heritage Trust agreed to write the nomination in which the grant paid 50 percent of their costs in doing the intensive application. The City of New Albany covered the remaining. Billye Jean Stroud, the city CLG coordinator, submitted the grant for funding the project.
B. F. Ford dedicated his life to attacking illiteracy and improving the lives of youths and young adults. He was known for education and discipline. He died in May 1950, after 29 years of service with the New Albany-Union County school systems. To this day, the campus is still much loved by the hundreds of students who attended the school. It’s the hope of the community that the B. F. Ford facility will be a rehabilitation project in the near future that will honor the legacy that Ford started by being a catalyst for change and unity.