A milestone in efforts to preserve and renovate historic B. F. Ford School occurred Thursday with the unveiling of a historical marker from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
The school was named for Benjamin Franklin Ford, who served as principal for 29 years, and two of his granddaughters were on hand to reveal the marker.
The project is also being done in conjunction with the Union County Heritage Museum, which received a grant to compile an oral history of the school as well as the African-American community generally. Coincidentally, the museum opened an exhibit featuring the school Friday. Included are dozens of photos and assorted other memorabilia, presented in hopes that visitors will be able to provide names and information missing from some of the items.
Organizers want to not only save the school but see it turned into multicultural community development center as well. They are considering education, workforce development and performing arts as uses, perhaps meetings and conferences in the auditorium, serving as a business incubator and the building may have a few small apartments for visitors here to use the Tanglefoot Trail. Coincidentally, a plan to develop the Tallahatchie River park area includes a trail that would include the B. F. Ford area.
The school was constructed in 1948 and was the city’s school for Black students until school integration occurred in 1969. The building later became an elementary school until the new facility on Sam T. Barkley Drive was completed in 2000.
Prior to the school that would eventually be named after B. F. Ford, Black students attended the Union County Training School at the same location in a donated house, which burned in 1943.
The building now houses the Union County Head Start Program and the New Albany Boys and Girls Club meets in the gym. Parts of the school are also used for storage. Both groups are expected to remain there.
Although it is now clear why, the school property is owned by the City of New Albany rather than the New Albany School District. Officials have indicated they will be willing to give the property once plans and funding are established.
The marker, near the intersection of Reeves and Oak streets, reads:
“B. F. FORD SCHOOL. In 1912 the New Albany School Board established the Union County Training School at this site. After the original building burned, a new school was constructed in 1948. Designed by architect Robert McKnight, this streamlined Art Moderne-style building was the main high school for African-Americans in New Albany until the end of segregation in the late 1960s. The school was named for Benjamin F. Ford, who was principal from 1921 until his death in 1950 and oversaw construction of the new school. Mississippi Department of Archives and History, 2021.”