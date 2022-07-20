It’s only two weeks until city and county schools begin their fall sessions. That also means it’s time for the state’s annual tax-free weekend.
The event was established by legislation in 2009 to help families as they buy clothes for the fall school semester. It falls on each last Friday in July and the following Saturday.
This year, it will begin at 12;01 a.m. Friday, July 29, and end at midnight Saturday, July 30.
During this time, shoppers can purchase certain clothing and footwear items without paying the state seven-percent retail sales tax.
There are conditions, some a bit complicated concerning sale items, refunds, layaways and other specials.
The basic condition is that each qualifying item must cost less than $100 or it is fully taxable.
A page-long list of specific items that are either exempted from the tax or not is available from the state department of revenue’s website.
To the dismay of parents, computers and some other school supplies are not exempt from the tax, although some states other than Mississippi do include such supplies in their tax-free period.
The department of revenue guide spells out rules for items that are purchased together, ordered online, or sale, layaways, rain checks or fall into other categories.
While most retail merchants participate, they are not really forced to. A few have not in the past so shoppers may want to check before making a purchase, especially a large one.
School supplies that will be tax-exempt include:
• Backpacks
• Binder pockets
• Binders
• Blackboard chalk
• Book bags
• Calculators
• Cellophane tape
• Clays and glazes
• Compasses
• Composition books
• Crayons
• Dictionaries and thesauruses
• Dividers
• Erasers
• Folders: expandable, pocket, plastic and manila
• Glue, paste and paste sticks
• Highlighters
• Index card boxes
• Index cards
• Legal pads
• Lunch boxes
• Markers
• Notebooks
• Paintbrushes for artwork
• Paints: acrylic, tempera and oil
• Paper: loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper,
• colored paper, poster board and construction paper
• Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
• Pencil sharpeners
• Pencils
• Pens
• Protractors
• Reference books
• Reference maps and globes
• Rulers
• Scissors
• Sheet music
• Sketch and drawing pads
• Textbooks
• Watercolors
• Workbooks
• Writing tablets
Some other items exempted from sales tax Friday and Saturday include:
• Baby clothes
• Gym suits and school uniforms
• Hosiery
• Nightgowns and nightshirts
• Veils
• Work clothes and uniforms
Some items that are not eligible for the tax exemption are:
• Clothing accessories
• Baby diapers
• Baseball cleats
• Graduation caps and gowns
• Hair accessories
• Sports helmets and pads
• Wallets, watches and watch bands
• Jewelry
• Some special purpose shoes
• Sunglasses
To see a Portable Document Format version of the state guide, go to