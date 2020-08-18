Adeline Bailey of New Albany recently competed in the U.S. Kids World Golf Championship and brought home a top 20 finish. Bailey placed 19th out of 59 golfers that competed in the event. She is the daughter of Chad and Lauren Bailey.
Chad was able to get first-hand experience of the event as he caddied for his daughter during the 27 hole event.
"Our experience at the 2020 U.S. Kids World Golf Championship was amazing," Chad said. "It was a very exciting and fun experience, and also rewarding seeing hard work pay off. As play began, Adeline was very nervous on some of the holes (Dad was too), but overall it was really fun to compete against some of the best 9-year-old girls across the U.S, Canada, and Mexico.
"Adeline finished 19th out of 59 other 9-year-old girls, meeting a personal goal she set this year to finish in the top 20, so we were both very pleased with that. In normal years, players from 6 to 12-years-old come from all across the world to play in this event, held at Pinehurst, N.C. each year, but COVID-19 hindered players outside North America from participating this year."
The Worlds competition for younger golfers at the prestigious Pinehurst course was a bit more daunting and provided numerous challenges for all of the competitors. Adeline started her preparation well ahead of her scheduled tournament.
"There were 3 rounds of tournament golf held July 30-August 1st, with Adeline playing a practice round on Tuesday July 28th to prepare for the competitive rounds," Chad said. "The course was a fair, yet a tough challenge.
"Worlds’ yardages are a good bit longer than U.S. Kids local tour events, so starting about two months out we would play from Worlds’ yardages at our home course at Oaks C.C. in order to help prepare for Worlds."
This was not the first time for Adeline to compete in the Worlds as she qualified for the tournament in 2018 as a then 7-year-old. That experience on a big stage helped prepare her for a successful return in 2020.
"Adeline had competed at Worlds once before when she was seven, coming in 48th out of 48 other 7-year-old girls," Chad said. "We learned a lot from that first experience.
"This time around she had a goal to not just make it back to Worlds, but to finish towards the top of the leaderboard. I was very proud of her effort all week. She played consistent golf, and on the final round Saturday she hit every club I pulled just like she was supposed to. She and I were really in sync that day."
The process that Adeline went through to qualify for the Worlds involved her scoring and tournament work over a period of months back in 2019 according to Chad.
"Adeline qualified for 2020 Worlds through U.S. Kids Golf local tour events last fall in the Memphis area," he said. "Scoring requirements and number of events played are set in order to qualify for State, Regional, and World events and she met those scores and events played."
Chad shared his thoughts on how special it was to be alongside Adeline while she competed on the historic Pinehurst course as her caddy.
"It takes a lot of patience to watch a child grow in any sport, especially golf," he said. "The fat shots, the thinned shots, the different clubs they have to be able to hit well. Caddying for your child takes a lot of patience (and deep breaths), but it is also one of the neatest experiences a dad (or mom) can have. What other sport can a parent be side by side with your child during a competitive round/game/match? (Someone told me, with a smile, this can be a good thing and a bad thing.)
"Caddying for Adeline has been a challenge for me this year, but a lot of fun! She grew a lot over the last year, which required longer clubs, so her yardage with each club increased as well. Chasing her yardages was the toughest part this year, but like I said earlier, we were in sync at Worlds. She has put in a lot of work on the range this year going through a swing change, so I was able to see her hit a lot of different shots/yardages."
The Baileys didn't wait until the Worlds to implement and utilize a strategy, they worked on it for a very long time and Chad shared the impetus behind their success.
"Our main strategy going into this golf season was ‘take one shot at a time,’" Chad said. "We would repeat it often. Another saying that Adeline would say (during frustrating moments) was one I had to take to heart as her dad and caddy - 'It’s just golf'. It’s just a game. Just have fun."
Chad stated that Adeline starting playing competitive golf at the age of 6. "Lauren and I bought her a set of plastic clubs at age 2 or 3," he said. "She’s been swinging since then."
Chad and Adeline had words of encouragement and advice for girls who might be thinking of starting with the game of golf and are hopeful their experiences will prompt others to hit the links.