For those of you that remember the days before the New Albany Ballet was doing full-length ballets, our yearly performances were rightfully titled “Reflections from the Mirror to the Stage.”
This last week, Wright’s Glass went above and beyond to save the mirrors from the New Albany Ballet so that we could in fact continue to bring these “reflections” from the mirror to the stage in our new location in Meridian.
The mirrors were carefully mounted in beautiful frames back in 2006, so that the mirrors could be detached and moved if need be. Little did I know, the mirrors had been mistakenly glued to the wall as well when the new studio was built in 2009 and the mirrors were transferred.
When I needed these moved again, I set up transport with Wright’s Glass. So, you can imagine the terror I faced when Eddie Gafford and his Wright’s Glass team removed the frame and discovered they were glued. After trying almost everything including using wire to saw behind the mirror and loosen the glue, they told me that the mirrors would most likely break when removed. But, they agreed to come back a second day and try again. After six hours of trial and error, cutting sheetrock and struggling to create a special tool reaching the six-foot length of the mirror height to cut through screws holding up pieces of wood the mirrors were attached to, the mirrors finally broke free without damage.
They then built special racks to accommodate the length of the mirrors, and planned an additional day to come deliver and install the 80 feet of mirrors in Meridian. And after a three-hour drive and an three extra installation hours, the mirrors are safe and sound in their new home in the Meridian School of Ballet. Although the new facility is currently under construction, it’s a great start to see the mirrors up and the new studio space starting to take shape.
I can’t say enough about how kind they were to me and how hard they worked to get them reinstalled without damaging them.
Way to go Wright’s Glass!
Sincerely,
Justine Ward Hook
Director of New Albany and Meridian Ballet Companies