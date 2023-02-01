Ballet Magnificat!, described as America’s premiere Christian ballet company, will present their production of “Hiding Place” at the Magnolia Theatre Sunday, March 5, at 2 and 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and may be purchased through magnoliatheatrenewalbany.com.
Ballet Magnificat!, a professional Christian ballet company was founded in Jackson in 1986 by Artistic Director Kathy Thibodeaux and Executive Director Keith Thibodeaux. She was the 1982 silver medalist at the USA International Ballet Competition held every four years in Jackson and he is a former child actor, best known for portraying “Little Ricky” on the I Love Lucy TV show and drumming for the groundbreaking Christian rock band David and the Giants.
It is the nation's first professional Christian dance company and has been the genesis of numerous dance companies and ministries. They have an extensive repertoire of touring productions.
The 501(c)(3) non-profit ministry consists of a full-time touring company, pre-professional training program, school of the arts, Summer Dance Intensive, Jr. Dance Intensive, and Brazil satellite company and school.
From Ballet Magnificat!:
“Placed in the war zone of Dutch Haarlem in 1944, Hiding Place is a portrayal of divinely inspired forgiveness in the midst of desperate and unimaginable circumstances. Ballet Magnificat! taps into the struggle of two sisters, Corrie and Betsie ten Boom, as they search for possibilities to help their life-long Jewish neighbors and friends obtain security, found in a small hiding place built in the wall of their home, only to be discovered and transported to the concentration camp of Ravensbrück to face struggles far exceeding their wildest imagination. Inspired by the true story of the ten Boom family, choreographer Jiri Sebastian Voborsky unveils this heroic story with a great level of drama, passion, pain, yet joy, and ultimately hope, as he brings before the audience the challenge to believe the unbelievable – the power of forgiveness through Jesus Christ.”
