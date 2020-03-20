Customers of New Albany's Bancorpsouth branch will now only be able to utilize its lobby by appointment only.
The bank announced Thursday that all of its branches are limiting customer visits to their lobbies in conjunction to help promote social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19.
"As a precautionary measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and maintain essential banking services, all BancorpSouth branches will offer lobby access by appointment only effective Friday, March 20, 2020," a statement from the bank on its website read.
Drive-thru services will be available during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. Customers may also access their accounts online at www.bancorpsouth.com or through its mobile banking app. Customers who need to make an appointment may call 662-538-7040.