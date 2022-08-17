One of New Albany’s oldest businesses has new owners.
Bankhead Flower Shop, more than 80 years old, was purchased by Hanna Basil and her mother-in-law Christi Basil July 25. Christi became interested because a family member worked at the shop.
Hanna has been a teacher for nine years but has always had skills for arranging flowers, styling, making bows and anything art or design related. Christi has a retail background and has been working in sales.
They have flowers and gifts for weddings, funerals, congratulations, sympathy and other special events.
“We can’t wait to carry on the Bankhead legacy and serve New Albany with flowers, events, and gifts,” they said.
The business does have a legacy.
The original flower shop was approximately where Manning’s BBQ is, owned by a Mrs. Henderson and Mrs. Ben Taylor, whose home was where the post office is now. At some point the partnership was dissolved and Mrs. Henderson established a floral business downtown.
Mrs. Julius Cruse purchased the shop in the 1940s and named it Bankhead Flower Shop because it was on the Bankhead Highway (at the time the area was not in the city limits so it was not technically Bankhead Street). They constructed a new building but later moved it just down the street from the intersection with they allowed rental of the original property for a Texaco service station (Later the location of New Orleans Famous Fried Chicken, George’s and, now, Manning’s). Mrs. Cruse operated the shop until her death in 1969 when it was purchased by National Funeral Home. The shop later moved to north of the Bankhead-Hwy. 15 intersection, and was later purchased by Kevin Hinton from the current funeral home. Having sold the flower shop to the Basils, Hinton is now freelancing, the owners said.
An interesting note provided by Mr. Cruse in a history: the original building was discovered to have secret compartments when it was torn down and revealed that the owner was apparently bootlegging during Prohibition.
Bankhead Flower Shop is at 806 Jay Street, across from the high school.
Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday.
