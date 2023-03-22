Baptist Memorial Health Care has announced leadership changes for its hospital operations following the retirement announcement of long-time Vice President of Metro Operations Randy King.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will see a part of those changes.
Chris Anderson, formerly VP of operations for Mississippi, will be promoted to VP of operations for Baptist’s metro market; James Grantham, chief executive officer/administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville, has been promoted to VP of operations for Baptist’s Mississippi market; Brad Parsons, VP/CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, will be promoted to VP of operations for Baptist’s West Tennessee and Arkansas markets; and Derick Ziegler, VP of affiliate integration and West Tennessee operations, will be promoted to VP/chief transformation officer, a newly created role for the organization.
Ann Bishop has been promoted to CEO/administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville. She will also continue to serve as administrator of Baptist’s cancer service line.
Baptist officials said they would provide more information about Bishop which the Gazette will publish when it arrives.
Grantham has served as dual CEO/administrator for Baptist Union County and Baptist Booneville since 2019, and administrator of clinical services since 2014. He began in the CEO/administrator role at Baptist Booneville in 2012 after serving as assistant administrator at Baptist Union County from 2011 to 2012 and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville from 2010 to 2011. Grantham joined Baptist as a Frank S. Groner administrative fellow in 2009, and worked as a medical technologist and laboratory informatics analyst from 1998 to 2009.
“I am pleased to have Chris Anderson, James Grantham, Brad Parsons and Derick Ziegler help lead operations and sustainability for Baptist Memorial hospitals,” said Dr. Paul DePriest, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Baptist Memorial Health Care. “Combined, they have 100-plus years of experience leading hospitals and health care systems, and they have successfully managed our hospitals during one of the most challenging times in health care history. I expect them to continue to rise to any challenge as they lead Baptist Memorial hospitals into the future.”
These changes will be completed by April as King will retire on April 14.
Baptist Memorial Health Care is one of the country’s largest not-for-profit health care systems and the largest provider of Medicaid in the region. Baptist offers a full continuum of care to communities throughout the Mid-South and consistently ranks among the top integrated health care networks in the nation. The health care system comprises 22 affiliate hospitals in West Tennessee, North and Central Mississippi and East Arkansas; more than 5,400 affiliated physicians; Baptist Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with more than 900 providers; home, hospice and psychiatric care; minor medical centers and clinics; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system highlighted by Baptist Health Sciences University (formerly Baptist College of Health Sciences). Baptist employs more than 19,000 people, and in fiscal year 2020 contributed more than $352 million in community benefit and uncompensated care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit www.baptistonline.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.
