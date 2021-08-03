COURTESY PHOTO Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County has named Diane Taylor, right, as the Service First Champion for the quarter. Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
NEW ALBANY • Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Diane Taylor has been named Service First Champion for the quarter. Taylor, an admissions representative, was nominated by a colleague for going above and beyond for a patient.
In the nomination, the colleague described how Taylor noticed that a patient may be at risk for abuse and discreetly notified the triage nurse. The patient’s care team worked diligently to provide the medical care that was needed as well as a safe environment.
The colleague wrote, “Kudos to Diane once again for trusting her instincts.”
“Diane’s concern and empathy for others exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said James Grantham, CEO and Administrator. “It is outstanding team members like Diane who make a real difference at Baptist Union County and in the lives of our patients and families.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.