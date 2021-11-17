Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes both hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“We are so proud of our ‘A’ scores and of our hard-working team members who earned it,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County and Baptist Booneville. “We are happy to be able to show the community that we provide our patients with such a high-level of quality care at our hospital.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Baptist Union County and Baptist Booneville for their commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org, and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
About Baptist Union County
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity and an OB Emergency unit, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Most notably, Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction. For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visit unioncounty.baptistonline.org.
About Baptist Booneville
Baptist Booneville offers general surgery, diagnostic services, critical care and other acute care services. The hospital operates one of the few geriatric psychiatric units in the area, as well as an Intensive Outpatient Behavioral Health Unit and Sleep Disorders Lab. It also features a specialty clinic that includes ophthalmology and orthopedic services. For more information, please call 662-720-5000 or visit www.baptistonline.org.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.