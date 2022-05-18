The Leapfrog Group awards Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County an “A” Safety Grade for its achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital for spring 2022.
“I am so proud of this recognition from the Leapfrog Group and what it means for Baptist Union County team members,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “Receiving this honor from a respected national safety organization, such as Leapfrog, demonstrates the quality of our hospital and reassures the community that they can trust the care they receive from our team at Baptist Union County.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures based on errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Baptist Union County for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see Baptist Union County’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
About Baptist Union County
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, the recipient of many awards and accolades, was most recently recognized by Premier as one of only three hospitals in the country to achieve top performance in all seven of the areas measured in Premier’s Quest Collaborative. Healthgrades awarded the hospital its Outstanding Patient Experience Award and the Joint Commission named the hospital a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures in 2012 and 2013. Baptist Union County offers a variety of health care services, including adult and pediatric inpatient services, labor and delivery, outpatient and laser surgery and a newly renovated 24-hour emergency room. The hospital also offers telemedicine, imaging and laboratory services, including an American College of Radiology-accredited MRI machine.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.