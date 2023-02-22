Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County has been recognized for its contribution to community health and well-being, receiving an ‘A’ grade in community benefit on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility.
“Baptist Union County is honored to receive this recognition for our commitment to community health and well-being,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “Providing affordable and quality health care for our community is central to our mission.”
The Index is the first ranking to measure social responsibility for more than 3,600 U.S. hospitals nationwide and applies metrics, such as racial inclusivity, avoidance of overuse and community benefit.
“America needs socially responsible hospitals,” said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute. “The hospitals topping our index have proven they have what it takes to be great community partners.”
Community benefit performance on the Lown Index is based on hospitals’ charity care spending, Medicaid share of patient revenue and spending on other investments that have direct benefit to the community, such as health clinics, preventive health services and food security. Data sources include hospital cost reports filed with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and IRS 990 forms, both from 2019. Learn more about the Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility by visiting www.LownHospitalsIndex.org.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, a sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT scans, 3D mammography, telemedicine services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and multiple Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visit www.baptistonline.org/locations/union-county.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&