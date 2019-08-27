Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County has been named a finalist for Premier Inc.’s 2019 QUEST® Award for High-Value Healthcare.
This award recognizes hospitals for achieving top overall performance in four of five measures in Premier’s QUEST 2020 collaborative, including affordability, effective care and coordination, prevention and treatment for leading causes of mortality, person and family experience, and patient safety. Premier is a leading health care improvement company.
“I am excited that Baptist Union County has been named a finalist for the 2019 QUEST Award for High-Value Healthcare,” said Walter Grace, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “Receiving recognition from a national quality organization is a testament to the care we deliver and the quality of our clinical team and physicians. We are proud to provide safe, affordable and high-quality health care for our community.”
QUEST was launched in 2008 to help health systems reliably deliver the most efficient, effective and caring experience for every patient, every single time. Since QUEST 2020 was launched in January 2017, members have outperformed their peers by 23% in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program and by 29% in its Value-Based Purchasing Program.
“QUEST facilities are setting new standards of clinical excellence nationwide,” said Seth Edwards, vice president of engagement and delivery for Premier. “Together, they have worked to outperform in health care. Premier congratulates Baptist Union County for their fantastic achievements.”
Premier Inc. is a leading health care improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform health care. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Visit www.premierinc.com for more information.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Most notably, Baptist Union County became the first hospital in Mississippi to earn five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction. The Chartis Center for Rural Health also recognized the hospital as one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the country.
For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visit unioncounty.baptistonline.org.