Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will host a free luncheon, open to the public, which aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and preventive care measures.
The luncheon will take place at noon on October 19th, in the Hillcrest Baptist Church fellowship hall, located at 216 Highway 15 South, New Albany.
According to the American Cancer Society, a woman’s chance of having invasive breast cancer is 1 in 8, and 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2019. In order to educate area women about their options for preventive care and screening, Baptist Union County will provide attendees with important information about keeping breast cancer at bay.
The luncheon will feature Dr. Justin Lohmeier, a Baptist radiologist who will discuss 3-D mammography as well as the many advantages to the patient, including more accurate detection, earlier diagnosis, better detection in women with dense breast tissue, increased comfort and minimal radiation exposure, according to multiple sources. Local breast cancer survivors will share their stories following Dr. Lohmeier’s presentation.
Although the luncheon is free to the public, pre-registration is requested, by calling Stefanie Hodges, at 662-538-2613.
Awareness is an important ally in the fight against breast cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. The earlier breast cancer is found, the better the chance of survival.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, OB emergency department, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, sleep lab, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group as well as Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&