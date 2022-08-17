Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for its orthopedic procedures focused on hip fractures.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
“Recognition from U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital is a great honor and compliment to our team,” said James Grantham, administrator and CEO of Baptist Union County. “The dedicated staff at Baptist Union County is committed to providing safe, quality care for patients in our community.”
For the 2022–2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.
“The hospitals named to the U.S. News Honor Roll excel across numerous specialties and service lines,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”
U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures, such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades.
For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visit unioncounty.baptistonline.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.