U.S. News & World Report named Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County a High Performing Hospital for 2021-22.
Baptist Union County earned a high-performing rating for orthopedic procedures focused on hip fractures. This rating recognizes care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by such factors as patient outcomes. High Performing is the highest rating U.S. News awards for this type of care.
“We’re proud to receive this ‘High Performance’ rating from U.S. News & World Report,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “Our team at Baptist Union County has been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and this achievement is a great recognition of all of our staff’s hard work.”
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in the 7th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures. These ratings extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support beyond Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.
For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating, and only 11 earned this rating in all procedures and conditions.
The state and metro area rankings recognize hospitals that received high-performing ratings across multiple areas of care.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditionsmethodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators. The Procedures & Conditions ratings were produced by U.S. News analysts.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity and an OB Emergency unit, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Most notably, Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.
For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visit www.baptistonline.org/locations/union-county.