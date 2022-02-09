Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will offer $50 HeartScore screenings throughout February for American Heart Month. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 662-538-2133 and are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the hospital on 200 Highway 30 West in New Albany.
Baptist HeartScore screenings are a special noninvasive CT scan of the heart that measures the amount of calcium in the coronary arteries. Although calcium is necessary for many body functions, it also deposits as plaque in arteries. Recent research has shown a direct correlation between the amount of calcium in the coronary arteries and the likelihood of a future heart attack. HeartScore is a painless, noninvasive scan that takes approximately 10 minutes.
“Heart month is a good reminder to get screened to help prevent heart issues,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “We are happy to be able to provide this type of preventative care close to home.”
Fasting is not required and participants should avoid caffeine 12 hours prior to their appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 662-538-2133.
The normal price for the test is $99. Payment for the reduced cost must be made at the time of testing.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity and an OB Emergency unit, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Most notably, Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.