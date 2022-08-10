DAISY winner Deya Kent and Heather Reid, CNO

Deya Kent, RN, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, recently received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, an award given in appreciation of the work nurses do.  Kent, a nurse in the surgery department with fourteen years of service, was nominated by a patient.

