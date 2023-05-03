DAISY winner Amy Royce and Heather Reid-Chief Nursing Officer

DAISY winner Amy Royce, left, and Heather Reid, Chief Nursing Officer 

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

Amy Royce, RN, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, recently received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, an award given in appreciation of the work nurses do.  Royce, a nurse in the Women’s Center, was nominated by a patient.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you