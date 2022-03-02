Joann Burks, RN, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, recently received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, an award given in appreciation of the work nurses do. Burks, a nurse in the emergency department with over thirty years of service, was nominated by a patient’s family member.
Nurses like Burks are nominated by patients, families, and colleagues for the DAISY Award, and from those nominations, nursing leadership at Baptist Union County selects nurses to receive the award.
At a presentation in front of nurses, colleagues, and family, Burks received a certificate and a sculpture. The sculpture, titled “A Healer’s Touch,” is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
In the nomination, the family member shared that Joann immediately recognized the seriousness of the patient’s condition and notified the physician. The family member stated, “Because Joann acted quickly, my mother was able to get the medication to stop the bleeding on her brain. I am so grateful to Joann Burks for saving my mother’s life.”
“It is truly an honor to recognize Joann for her compassion and excellent nursing skills,” said Tina Snyder, Nurse Education Manager at Baptist Union County. “Joann’s genuine concern for each patient exemplifies what a true DAISY award winner should be.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, Calif., was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at age 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, an auto-immune disease.
The extraordinary care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill led to the creation of the DAISY Award.
