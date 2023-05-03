Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Anna Rasberry, RN, has been named Service First Champion for the quarter. Rasberry, a nurse in the emergency department, was nominated by a colleague for going above and beyond to help a patient that had been discharged home.
Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
In the nomination, the colleague shared that after finishing a shift at 7 p.m. on a Saturday night, Anna went to the patient’s house to help with an IV access and provide care instructions. The colleague stated, “Anna consistently provides compassionate care for her patients. She helps others without being asked and is always watching out for her coworkers.”
“Anna’s concern and empathy for others exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said Ann Bishop, CEO and Administrator. “It is outstanding team members like Anna who make a real difference at Baptist Union County and in the lives of our patients and families.”
