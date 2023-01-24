Service First Champion Joann Burks and James Grantham-CEO

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Joann Burks, RN, has been named Service First Champion for the quarter.  Burks, a nurse in the emergency department, was nominated by a colleague for going above and beyond to help an out-of-town visitor in need of a part for a suction device for her son.

