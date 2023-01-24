Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Joann Burks, RN, has been named Service First Champion for the quarter. Burks, a nurse in the emergency department, was nominated by a colleague for going above and beyond to help an out-of-town visitor in need of a part for a suction device for her son.
Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
In the nomination, the colleague shared that Joann asked what she could do to help, pulled some supplies, and assessed the situation. The colleague stated, “I really appreciate the attention Joann gave to the out-of-town visitor, and I am sure she left a good impression of Baptist Union County on the visitor.”
“Joann’s willingness to take time to help a visitor in need exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said James Grantham, CEO and Administrator. “It is outstanding team members like Joann who truly make a difference at Baptist Union County.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&