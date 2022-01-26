Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Bobbie Coyle been named Service First Champions for the quarter. Coyle, lead surgical technician for the surgery department, was nominated by a manager for going above and beyond to maintain an efficient work environment.
Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
In the nomination, the manager shared how Coyle oversees supply inventory, the tissue bank, preference cards for physicians, and multiple other tasks to ensure efficient work flow. When an urgent needs arises, Coyle scrubs in to assist her team members and recently volunteered to train colleagues at another hospital on surgery processes.
The manager stated, “Bobbie is truly committed to doing the best job that she can to make sure the surgery department runs smoothly and also to the organization as a whole by being a resource. Bobbie is the perfect example of service above self.”
“Bobbie’s unwavering commitment to her team members asd well as patients exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said James Grantham, CEO and Administrator. “It is outstanding team members like Bobbie who make a real difference at Baptist Union County.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.