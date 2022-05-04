Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Robin Algee has been named Service First Champion for the quarter. Algee, a patient care technician for the emergency department, was nominated by a nurse manager for going above and beyond to assist a patient.
Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
In the nomination, the manager shared how Algee assisted a patient with getting home after being discharged and made sure that the patient had food available until his caregiver returned.
The manager stated, “Robin is always trying to help or do something for someone. He also has a great attitude and a huge heart. This act of service and kindness is more than going above and beyond.”
“Robin’s compassion for others exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said James Grantham, CEO and Administrator. “It is outstanding team members like Robin who make a real difference at Baptist Union County.”
