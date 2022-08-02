Purchase Access

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Deanna Thornton, RN, has been named Service First Champion for the quarter.  Thornton, a nurse in the medical-surgical unit and Wound Care Center, was nominated by her colleagues for going above and beyond to start a support group for ostomy patients.

