Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that John Mann, RN, has been named Service First Champion for the quarter. Mann, who serves as head nurse in the surgery department, was nominated by a colleague for going above and beyond for his dedication to mentoring high school and medical students.
Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
In the nomination, the colleague shared that a student had left her wedding ring in the scrub pants she had worn during surgery, but didn’t realize it until late evening. Mann searched the linen bin until he found the ring and saved the day. The colleague stated, “John provides training for each medical student to help them feel comfortable in the operating room and goes above and beyond to ensure they have a great experience.” Mann was also recognized by the nursing education and community health departments for his assistance with the Health Care Career Academy.
“John’s dedication to mentoring young adults pursuing or interested in health care careers exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said Ann Bishop, CEO and Administrator. “It is outstanding team members like John who make a real difference at Baptist Union County and in the lives of our patients and families.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience Excellence award from Healthgrades. Most notably, Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.