Service First Champion John Mann and Ann Bishop, CEO

BMH Administrator and CEO Ann Bishop with Service First Champion John Mann 

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that John Mann, RN, has been named Service First Champion for the quarter.  Mann, who serves as head nurse in the surgery department, was nominated by a colleague for going above and beyond for his dedication to mentoring high school and medical students.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you