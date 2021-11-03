Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Cliff Hanna and Ken Orr have been named Service First Champions for the quarter. Hanna and Orr, both pharmacists, were nominated by a colleague for going above and beyond for a patient.
Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
In the nomination, the colleague shared that a young man with special needs was scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and was concerned about his anxiety with injections. The colleague reached out to Hanna and Orr to assist with calming and holding the patient while the nurse gave the vaccination.
The colleague wrote, “The two pharmacists introduced themselves and tried to comfort the patient to help ease his fears. I am so proud they are on our team.”
“Cliff and Ken’s concern and empathy for this patient exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said James Grantham, CEO and Administrator. “It is outstanding team members like Cliff and Ken who make a real difference at Baptist Union County and in the lives of our patients and families.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.