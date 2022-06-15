Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County has started a support group for ostomy patients and their caregivers on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the hospital, located at 200 Highway 30 West in New Albany.
Participants will learn how to adapt to colostomy/ostomy appliances after surgery, meet others receiving ostomy care and gain access to educational resources from Baptist Union County. During ostomy surgery, an opening is created to allow waste to leave the body through a prosthetic “pouch” or ostomy bag outside the body.
“Adjusting to an ostomy procedure can be emotionally and physically challenging for patients,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “So we started the ostomy support group at Baptist Union County to offer ongoing support to ostomy patients and their families after surgery. It’s important patients know they’re not alone and our team is here to support them after their hospital visit.”
To register or for more information, call Deanna Thornton at 662-538-2438.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.