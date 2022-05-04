Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will host its annual baby fair on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. behind the hospital located at 200 Hwy. 30 West in New Albany. Parking will be available near the tent area. New and expectant moms are encouraged to attend.
Pediatric dental and medical providers will be on-site at the free event, which is open to the public. This year’s activities will include child fingerprinting, community resources, breastfeeding education, car seat safety and more, as well as giveaways from local vendors.
“This event provides important information and resources for new and expectant mothers to ensure their newborns have a great start,” said Cheryl Hodges, nurse manager of the Women’s Center at Baptist Union County. “Childbirth is such an exciting time in a family’s life, and we are honored to share in this joyous time of helping welcome new life.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department, sleep lab, pulmonology, and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services, and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group, as well as the Outstanding Patient Safety Excellence and Outstanding Patient Experience awards from Healthgrades. Most notably, Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.