Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will host its annual baby fair on Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s café. Registration will be in the front lobby.
Medical providers and pediatric experts will be on-site at the free event, which is open to the public. This year’s activities will include child fingerprinting, breastfeeding education, car seat safety and more, as well as giveaways from local vendors.
“Childbirth is an exciting time in a family’s life, and the baby fair is a great to prepare and educate new parents,” said Cheryl Hodges, Women’s Center Nurse Manager at Baptist Union County. “We’re committed to providing our community with the health care resources they need, which includes educational and informative events like this one.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, a sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT scans, 3D mammography, telemedicine services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visitwww.baptistonline.org/locations/union-county.
