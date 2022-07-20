Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will host a free back-to-school health fair for children 12 years and younger on Saturday, July 23 from 9 – 11 a.m. The event will be held in the parking area behind the hospital located at 200 Hwy 30 West, New Albany.
The event will have over 20 booths featuring car seat safety, medical, dental and vision clinics. Community resources will be onsite to provide health tips, safety information, and emergency vehicles. School supplies will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and participants will also receive a sack lunch.
“The back-to-school health fair is a great opportunity to help prepare students and parents for the new school year with school supplies, screenings, and resources,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “We want to thank our community partners for your continued support and dedication to the health and well-being of our community.”
For more information, please call 662-538-2613.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, OB emergency department, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, sleep lab, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group as well as Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&