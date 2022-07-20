Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will host a free back-to-school health fair for children 12 years and younger on Saturday, July 23 from 9 – 11 a.m. The event will be held in the parking area behind the hospital located at 200 Hwy 30 West, New Albany.

            The event will have over 20 booths featuring car seat safety, medical, dental and vision clinics. Community resources will be onsite to provide health tips, safety information, and emergency vehicles.  School supplies will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and participants will also receive a sack lunch.

“The back-to-school health fair is a great opportunity to help prepare students and parents for the new school year with school supplies, screenings, and resources,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “We want to thank our community partners for your continued support and dedication to the health and well-being of our community.”

For more information, please call 662-538-2613.

Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, OB emergency department, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, sleep lab, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group as well as Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades.

For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visit unioncounty.baptistonline.org.

