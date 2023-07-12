Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will host a free back-to-school health fair for children younger than 12 years old on Saturday, July 22 from 9–11 a.m. in the parking lot of the hospital located at 200 Hwy 30 W. in New Albany
The event will feature more than 25 exhibit booths on a variety of topics, including car seat safety, as well as medical, dental and vision clinics. Community resource information, health tips and safety facts will be available, and attendees will have the opportunity to check out emergency response vehicles. School supplies will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’re excited to host our annual back-to-school health fair for Union County,” said Ann Bishop, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “It is our honor to join other community partners in supporting some of our youngest community members and helping them prepare for a healthy and successful school year.”
For more information, please call 662-538-2613.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades. Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.
