Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will offer $50 HeartScore screenings, also known as coronary calcium scans, throughout February for American Heart Month.
HeartScore screenings are a noninvasive computerized tomography scan of the heart that measures the amount of calcium in coronary arteries. Although calcium is necessary for many body functions, it deposits as plaque in arteries. Recent research has shown a direct correlation between the amount of calcium in the coronary arteries and the likelihood of a future heart attack. HeartScore is a painless, noninvasive scan that takes approximately 10 minutes.
“American Heart Month is a good reminder to get screened for heart-related issues,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “We are happy to help provide this type of preventive care close to home.”
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 662-538-2133 and are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the hospital, located at 200 Highway 30 West. Fasting is not required and participants should avoid caffeine 12 hours before appointments.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, a sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT scans, 3D mammography, telemedicine services and an eICU. For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visitwww.baptistonline.org/locations/union-county.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
