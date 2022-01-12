Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County welcomed the first baby of the New Year born on January 2, 2022. Nicolas A. Lemus, officially the first baby to be born in 2022 at Baptist Union County, arrived at 6:09 a.m.
The proud parents are Moises and Andrea Lemus of New Albany, Mississippi. Nicolas weighed 10 pounds, 9 ounces.
In commemoration of being the first baby born in the New Year, Baptist Union County presented the family with a gift bag containing a variety of baby items as well as a car seat. Each year, Baptist Union County delivers approximately 1,000 babies, serving a variety of counties including Union, Pontotoc, Tippah, Benton, Marshall and Lee counties.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Baptist Union County earned five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction.