Barbara Bennett Sloan Young
UNION/LAFAYETTE COUNTIES -- Barbara Bennett Sloan Young, born in Nashville, Tenn., on July 8, 1916, died peacefully on March 28, 2020, having lived gracefully for all of her nearly 104 years. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
She was a longtime resident of Jackson, where she graduated from Central High School and attended Mississippi University for Women and Millsaps College.
In 1939 she married John Sloan, and two years after his death in 1963, she was married to J. Will Young, who died in 1996, ending their marriage of 32 years.
Mrs. Young was the mother of three daughters: Barbara Sloan Stribling Davis (J.T.) of Oxford; Patricia (Trissie) Sloan of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and Suzie Sloan Durbin (Michael) of Hot Springs, Ark.
She was "Gagie" to nine grandchildren: Sloan Stribling Hunter of Oxford; Susan Stribling of Oxford; Paige Stribling Recchia (Tony) of Greenwich, Conn.; Wilson Stribling (Jennifer) of Madisoni; Ashley Best Mudd (Brian) of Lake Worth Beach, Fla.; Barrie Best of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; Laurie Best of Bend, Ore.; Beau Durbin (Sharay) of Hot Springs; and Taylor Durbin Leath of Little Rock, Ark. She also had three step-grandchildren: Robin Davis Wilson of Atlanta, Ga.; Richard Davis (Leighanne) of Birmingham, Ala.; and Alan Davis (Lauren) of Metairie, La.
She had 16 great-grandchildren: Sam Hunter (Mary Shields) of Memphis, Tennessee; Lilly Hunter of Oxford; Charlie, Miles, Wyatt and Olivia Recchia of Greenwich; Roger, Bennett and Celia Stribling of Madison; Camden and Cole Petty of Aliso Viejo; Dylan Anderton of Bend; Henry and Miller Durbin of Hot Springs; and Leighton Sloan and Briggs Leath of Little Rock. She also had nine step-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Young is also survived by two nephews: Bill Batson (Carol) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Benn Batson of Jackson.
In 2018, Mrs. Young welcomed a great-great-granddaughter, Anne Stribling Hunter of Memphis, with whom she continued to share laughs in the final weeks of her life.
The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.