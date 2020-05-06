We are all facing adversity in the nationwide situation that is currently going on. Every family is enduring pain, heartache and hardship in some shape, fashion or form.
We need to not allow these situations to beat us down and crush us, but we must determine in our hearts and minds that no matter how tough things get, we will strive to be strong and attempt to overcome.
Here's a few points to ponder as we attempt to navigate the storms of life that we are currently encountering and I need to apply this to myself and my way of life more than anyone.
1. Question - Question things that you hear, things that you see, things that you read. Don't accept something as the truth just because a certain person said it, because you saw it at a certain source or because a certain publication published it.
Read things closely, watch things intently and measure things prayerfully. Unfortunately, there are those in the world today that will misrepresent truth to gain advantage of us and/or a situation.
2. Qualify - Qualify things, that is, make sure statements pass the test. Make absolutely sure they are valid and truthful. A lot of misinformation is making the rounds, don't fall for it. Put it on the scale of truth and weigh it, no matter who tells you or where you saw it.
3. Quit - You may just need to quit listening or reading what some sources put out on the news if it continuously proves to be incorrect or detrimental.
4. Quicken - We need to quicken or accelerate our resolve that we will get through this and that we will come out on the other side a stronger person. Remember what the LORD told Joshua after the passing of Moses and the monumental task that was before Joshua:
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9.
We are not in this alone, we have help and strength from above. Let us all be mindful and prayerful about that. Let's get on with our lives and not shrink from adversity.
"What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? Romans 8:31.