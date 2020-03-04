The Beaver Dam Brotherhood Ministry will meet at 7 a.m., Sunday, March 8. Brother Tony Hanna, manager of Lowe's in New Albany, will be the guest speaker
Beaver Dam Brotherhood Ministry March Meeting
