Breyden Bell and Zach Mims of Ingomar recently attend Mississippi Boys State at the University of Mississippi during the week of May 31 - June 5. Boys State is a leadership program for rising seniors in Mississippi. Delegates learn about government, leadership and service and are encouraged to put those into practice. Delegates hear and meet various leaders in government from the State of Mississippi while at the week-long conference.

