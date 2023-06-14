New Albany will have a limited FreedomFest this year with music downtown and fireworks later. Earlier in the day, the annual Pedaling for Hope fundraiser will be held on the Tanglefoot Trail.
FreedomFest will be Saturday, June 24. It will begin with live music on the Tanglefoot Trail Plaza at 5 p.m. A second group, both to be announced, will perform at 6:30 and Legend of the Blues from Pontotoc will play at 8.
Fireworks that should be visible from the library parking lot and walking bridge in the Park Along the River will go off at 9:30.
Food trucks will be there from 5 to 8 p.m but there will be no other vendors planned at the event.
Coincidentally, Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail will be held early Saturday morning, June 24, as well.
The event raises money for the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo, which serves clients in Union and other counties with a variety of rehab needs at no cost to the patient. The ride also helps raise money for New Albany Main Street activities.
Entrants can register early at www.raceroster.com for the 25-mile, 50-mile or 100-km routes.
After the ride, participants may return to the welcome center for music, food and prizes.
The registration is $35 but kids under 18 can ride for free. Water and sports drinks will be available along the course and a service vehicle will follow. All riders get a T-shirt.
For more information, call the Regional Rehab Center at (662) 842-1891 or New Albany Main Street Association at (662) 534-3438.
