After 44 years as an educator, Tim Benjamin will retire from Union County Schools at the end of this school year.
Benjamin, a Baldwyn native, has served in a variety of positions during his 44 years. He began his career as a science teacher in 1974 at East Union Attendance Center after making a change to his career path while in college.
"I was a pre-med major," Benjamin said. "I just got tired of having to study constantly, so I changed my major at the end of my junior year. My dad was a teacher, so I just kind of followed in his footsteps."
Benjamin said he received three job offers in the span of two weeks.
"I applied at East Union and a couple of other places," he said. "East Union contacted me and told me I had the job and two days later, another school district on the coast offered me a job. If the coast letter had been two days earlier, I might have been on the coast instead of up here. And I was also student teaching at Southaven at the time. When I came home to get those letters, I also got a job offer from them."
While at East Union, Benjamin taught biology, chemistry, physics and computer applications, before being promoted to assistant principal in 1983. In 1996, he was elected as superintendent for the Union County School District and served in that position until 1999. He then went to Lee County schools for two and a half years before retiring the first time. He then came back to the county school district in 2004 when John Weeden was elected as superintendent. He currently serves as federal programs coordinator for the district.
Weeden remarked on the numerous changes to technology and its use in the education system.
"When I first started, all we had was an overhead projector," he said. "The school got a computer in the early 1980's and it was a Commodore 64. They gave it to the math teacher, but he didn't want it, so it ended up in my room. Over the years, the computers were placed in the school. I was actually sent to IBM in Atlanta to learn how to repair them because it was cheaper to have me on staff to repair them than it was to pay the service fees."
Benjamin said that, during his time as superintendent, the district received a technology grant and put computers in the 3rd-6th grade classrooms and also wired the schools for the Internet with T1 dedicated lines.
"Now, with teachers and their technology, they depend on it daily," he said. "It's part of their lives and part of the kids' lives."
Benjamin said the most rewarding part of being an educator is seeing the achievements that have been made.
"Seeing kids achieve, seeing the progress we've made, how the district has grown and being able to achieve the accountability levels we have has been the most rewarding," he said.
Benjamin said he is retiring in part because of family and also his and his wife's desire to travel.
"I have a granddaughter who is going to UNA next year; her father passed away," he said. "My daughter works full-time as a teacher at East Union. I knew she couldn't just take off if my granddaughter needed something so I thought, well, I can retire and I can go help her if I need to help her. Of course, I'm also 67 years old and I'd like to travel while I still got my health. It wasn't an easy decision; I've thought about it for several years. I also want to leave when I'm not burnt out."
Benjamin said besides doing some traveling, he is also considering an offer from the Mississippi Department of Education to help monitor federal programs.
"And I'm going to get some fishing in," he added.
In all, Benjamin said his favorite part about being an educator is the chance to interact with teachers and students.
"I have loved it," he said.