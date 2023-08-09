Joel Bennett is frustrated and not a little angry.
The retired businessman has successfully renovated a historic building in Ripley and then done the same for the former Hamilton Hardware building here, turning it into luxury apartments and several retail and professional businesses.
This past year he decided to tackle the more-than-a-century-old Henderson Building adjacent to the Tanglefoot Trail and turn it into a boutique hotel that would also house a restaurant, bar, spa and speakeasy.
The frustration may come in part because the city has held him to more stringent building code requirements than were in place when he did the previous buildings.
What may add to the anger is that in the 11 months he has owned the building it has flooded six times.
Bennett pleaded his case formally to the board of aldermen this past Tuesday.
The problem is a ditch – actually Camp Creek Branch – than runs from the northeast part of downtown, under Bankhead Street and beside the former police department parking lot. It then goes under Main Street and the former railroad bridge location, beside the lower library parking lot and eventually beside the Park Along the River to empty into the Little Tallahatchie.
During especially heavy rainfalls, the creek has dramatically overflowed and backed up into the basement floor of the Henderson Building, damaging the building and the construction work done so far. The flooding is also a threat to the nearby Brain Freeze building as well.
“The last time, I had 12 inches in there,” Bennett said. “Then there’s the mud. I’m trying to build a restaurant but what if it stinks to high heaven?”
“Would you please fix the ditch,” he said.
Bennett showed aldermen a dramatic video of recent flooding as it was happening, supported by a series of photos, and then used a funnel and water pitcher to illustrate what was happening.
His proposal was to dig the ditch deeper, and build a retaining wall on the west bank of the ditch to protect his property and force flooding onto the adjacent former police parking lot. Such a wall could still direct some water back toward his building, but he said something like a French drain could handle that.
City officials have said there has been some leakage through the building walls due to age, both for the Henderson Building and former Bank of New Albany building on the other side of the Tanglefoot Trail Plaza and even adding drains in the plaza has not eradicated the problem.
The Main Street location has a long history of flooding, but not consistently.
For years, every time there was a heavy rain the area under the bridge would get under water making the street impassible and once the water had drained, city workers would have to clean up large amounts of mud.
City officials tried various fixes but were limited in placing larger culverts in the street because of height limitations under the railroad bridge that limited raising the street level. Trucks fairly regularly got stuck under the bridge despite the height being posted.
With the coming of the Tanglefoot Trail, the city replaced the railroad bridge with the new, arched, bridge that afforded more room underneath. Also, they constructed a large box culvert and collection area to funnel water under Main Street and enclosed the ditch by the library parking lot with a large culvert.
“For 12 years, it was OK,” Mayor Tim Kent said.
Then, this past year the area saw flooding arguably worse than ever before, and repeatedly. Not only did water get in Bennett’s building, but the entire library parking lot was under water at least a couple of times.
The city did a survey of the creek to confirm there is sufficient drop in elevation and engineering calculations indicated the culverts should be able to carry the water – but they weren’t doing so.
The next step more clearly showed the problem.
“We ran cameras through there two or three times,” Mayor Kent said. “They found a log jammed up against a gas line that cut through the culvert and silt had built up around it.
“It was water tight with silt and we knew we needed to get it out,” he said.
No local contractor said they were able to tackle the job, partly because rocks, some of them large and weighing several hundred pounds, would also need to be removed.
Paul Smithey suggested M and M Underground Video Inspection Service because they have a high-suction cleaning system. That would remove the silt, but the boulders would still have to be dragged out.
“We called them five or six weeks ago but they serve all of North Mississippi and couldn’t get here until this past week,” Mayor Kent said.
The company began work this past Monday. “They removed about two and one-half feet of silt and two and one-half dump-truck loads of rocks,” he said. “Some were from 100 to 300 pounds each.”
Whether that solves the problem for now is to be determined.
This past Friday saw a brief heavy rain that did not cause the ditch to overflow, but the water level did get high. More troubling was the observation that water flow into the culvert under Main Street was behaving in an incomprehensible manner, with part of it not moving or even moving upstream against the flow.
“There’s still more work to be done,” one official said.
The city has contracted with Cook-Coggin Engineers for a formal hydraulic study to be done, but more preventative measures are being taken.
The rocks, even as large as they are, appear to have come from the Burlington-Northern Railroad embankment where North Central Avenue turns sharply to go up to the Highland intersection. Rocks from the embankment are in the creek below it now.
There should be a way to stabilize the embankment.
Perhaps a bigger problem is that city officials discovered someone had been cutting timber in the wooded area between Bankhead Street and the railroad. Once the wood had started to deteriorate, it had washed down the hill and eventually clogged the culvert under Main Street. That apparently contributed to the recent buildup of silt combined with the rocks being stopped there as well.
Also, work has been done behind the former Sunflower Shopping Center that may have affected water flow into the creek.
Mayor Kent said they plan to install a new grate on the culverts at Camp Street and possibly Central to catch debris early. “Even if it stops up, it can just flow around without doing so much damage,” the mayor said.
Everyone involved agrees there is a problem that needs an immediate solution.
Bennett just wants action and feels it has been neglected too long. “Would you please fix the ditch?” he asked.
“Do we want to go in the direction of Oxford, or Ashland?” he asked. “We have the best town in North Mississippi, but we now use selective enforcement.”
He pointed out that he can’t afford to keep spending money and losing it, and the sooner he can be open the sooner the city will receive tax revenue.
“Don’t just keep kicking the can down the road,” he said.
