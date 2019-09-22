By Gene Phelps
Daily Journal
ELLISTOWN – East Webster went with its best Betts in Friday’s Class 2A non-division showdown against East Union.
Junior quarterback Steven Betts rushed for 273 yards and produced six touchdowns to lead the No. 4-ranked Daily Journal small school to a 62-38 victory over the Urchins.
“He ran over us and ran through us. I don’t know what else to say,” East Union coach Kevin Walton said.
Betts operated the read option to near perfection. He had 25 rushes and scored four touchdowns on runs of 18, 26, 36 and 57 yards. He passed for two scores.
“That was a great job by Steven taking care of the football,” East Webster coach Ron Price said. “He was making the right reads. He’s getting better every week. The offensive line deserves credit, they were opening up holes.”
Price is a former head coach at New Albany (2009-14).
East Webster (2-2A) improved to 5-0 overall while East Union (1-2A) saw its record slip to 3-2. The Urchins play at Hatley this week in their final non-division game.
The teams were tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. East Webster turned a Luke McKee interception into a 22-yard Tyrik Pittman touchdown run. East Union tied it on Ty Walton’s 40-yard pass to Colton Plunk.
Walton completed 12 of 34 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those TD strikes went for 35, 41 and 43 yards to DeJuan Hubbard. He finished with five catches for 155 yards.
Betts scored rushing touchdowns of 18, 26 and 36 yards in the second quarter to help give East Webster a 35-14 halftime lead. He also connected with Jontavis Cunningham for a 33-yard TD pass.
“The O-line is where it all starts. They opened the holes and I hit them,” Betts said.
Hubbard’s 41-yard scoring pass from Walton gave the Urchins their second TD. Hubbard added fourth-quarter TD receptions of 35 and 43 yards.
Plunk helped East Union remain close in the third quarter with TD runs of 1 and 40 yards. He rushed for 116 yards and caught two passes for 79 yards and a TD.
“They’ve got a good football team. We couldn’t stop the run,” Kevin Walton said. “Offensively, we moved the ball. We needed a game like. I think we’ll be better for it.”