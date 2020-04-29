Beverly Ann Box Wilkins
TIPPAH COUNTY -- Beverly Ann Box Wilkins, 73, a resident of Ripley, peacefully passed from this life Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Heath Center in Corinth following a brief illness.
A private family graveside service was at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Bains Chapel Cemetery near Hickory Flat with Bro. Terry Hudson officiating and arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
