A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson this week urged motorists pulling into a gas station for a fill-up to make sure their credit cards don’t get drained instead.
Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022, New Albany police were advised that a customer found a scanning device on a diesel pump at a city gas station.
Scanning devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps skim captured data or record cardholders' PINs.
External skimmers are devices that thieves attach over a real credit card slot at a gas station pump.
Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims' accounts.
At gas pumps, look for possible skimming by checking the security seal near the reader. If there's a broken seal, that's a sign that there might be a skimmer installed.
And it's a good idea to move to another gas pump or pay inside and tell an associate, the chief said.
Said Chief Robertson: “This is the first confirmation in more than a year that this is going on again. Please check your card readers at the gas or diesel pump you choose.
“If anyone has any information or finds anything out of the ordinary, please contact the New Albany Police Department at (662)-534-2222.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Currently in New Albany
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.